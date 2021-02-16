COVID-19: South Africa strain found in 4 returnees, Brazil variant in 1, says Health Ministry

The Union Governmemnt today said that a few cases of the more infectious South African and Brazilian strains of the coronavirus have been detected in India and all are travelers. "In India, the South African strain of covid-19 has been detected in 4 returnees from South Africa. All travellers and their contacts tested and quarantined," said Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR. ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Bhargava further told, "a case of Brazil variant of SAS-CoV-2 detected in the first week of Feb. Virus strain successfully isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV-Pune. Experiments to assess vaccine effectiveness are underway. South African and Brazilian variants are different from the UK variant."

"Today we have 187 UK variant patients. All confirmed cases are quarantined and treated. Their contacts have been isolated and tested. Neutralisation potential with UK variant of the virus is there with the vaccine that we have" he revealed in a press conference.