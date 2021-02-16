Another lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai? Here's what Mayor Kishori Pednekar has to say

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday warned of another lockdown in the city.

"Even after taking all the precautions, the COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly. The death rate is also slowly rising. If this trend continues, then we will have no other option but to impose another lockdown," Pednekar said.

"It's (The rising cases) a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don't wear masks. Whether a lockdown will be implemented again is in the hands of people," she added.

Reportedly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked its ward officers to take a call on stepping up containment measures in their jurisdiction. This comes after a 10 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases has been reported in Mumbai.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), said, “There has been a rise in cases over the last couple of days; if there is further spike we will have to enhance Covid care facilities. Admitting people and treating them will be easier in jumbo care centres."

"We have been asked to tighten the grip in our respective areas, if we notice that the number of cases is increasing in a particular segment. This can be done by stepping up testing, holding screening camps, restricting movement, if multiple cases emanate in a particular building, etc. If citizens co-operate, there will be no need to impose lockdown," said a senior BMC officer.

Meanwhile, a day after reporting 4,092 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally in more than a month, Maharashtra saw the daily count fall on Monday but it remained above 3,000 for the sixth straight day as the state government termed the situation as "alarming" and warned of "harsh decisions" after the recent spike. On Monday, the number of daily cases stood at 3,365 in Maharashtra, where 4,092 infections, the highest single-day rise since the first week of January, were reported on Sunday.