COVID-19: Singapore to allow vaccinated Indians to enter country without quarantine

Singapore on Monday said that it will allow vaccinated arrivals from five more countries, including Indonesia and India, to access the country without quarantine via its travel lanes from November 29.

According to a report, the transport minister of Singapore made this announcement today.

The programme is expected to be extended to visitors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from early next month, the minister told a briefing.

Meanwhile, India today allowed quarantine-free travel to nationals of 99 countries that recognise Indian Covid-19 vaccine certificates from November 12, as per the revised guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

"From November 12, countries that recognise Indian vaccine certificates, and there are terms of reciprocity, India has allowed quarantine-free travel to their citizens," the guidelines said.

After stopping tourist visas in March last year, India is now allowing quarantine-free entry in the country for the fully vaccinated travelers from 99 reciprocating nations. The government only requires such travelers to monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.

Since last month travelers on chartered flights were already being allowed entry and Indian authorities extended that to travelers on commercial flights as well on Monday.

Ten countries need to comply with additional measures on arrival in India.

The ministry of health has also exempted children below five years of age from both pre- and post-arrival testing for COVID-19. The guidelines, however, state that in case they are found symptomatic for the COVID-19 infections on arrival or during the period of home quarantine, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol.

