Singapore to allow entry for Indian travellers from October 27 - Know more here

Singapore: Singapore on Saturday announced that it has eased certain travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic and from October 27 resume entry of travellers from countries like India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to visit the nation.

"We had previously announced that all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore. We have reviewed the COVID-19 situation in these countries, and all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka prior to departure to Singapore will be allowed to enter and transit through Singapore from 26 October 2021, 23:59 hours," stated the Ministry of Health (MOH) advisory.

However, the ministry also said that these travellers will have follow the strictest of the quarantine rules. According to the statement, “travellers from these countries will be subject to Category IV border measures. They will still be required to serve their 10-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities."

The ministry stated in a release that it has reviewed pandemic situation in the six South Asian nations it had put travel restrictions to.

Singapore health minister Ong Ye Kung while addressing a virtual press conference said the COVID-19 situation in these countries has stabilised for some time.

"There is no longer a need for strict rules that prevent travellers from these countries from landing here," the Straits Times quoted the minister as saying.

Earlier, Singapore had allowed the entry of fully vaccinated travellers from 15 more nations without having to undergo quarantine in dedicated arrangements. The countries include United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Singapore also allowed entry of fully vaccinated domestic workers to meet urgent needs of local households.

With Agencies Input

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:09 PM IST