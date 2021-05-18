COVID-19: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces grant of Rs 10 lakhs to every village to achieve 100% vaccination target

In a bid to vaccinate maximum number of citizens in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh led government today under the state government’s 'Corona Mukt Pind Abhiyan' announced a special development grant of Rs 10 lakhs to every village that achieves 100 percent vaccination target. The scheme will help to inoculate all the beneficiaries eligible to take the jab against COVID-19.

Besides, Russia-made Sputnik V is likely to be available in the Indian market from the upcoming week so states are hopeful to bring back speed to their vaccination drive which, at present, is suffering in want of vaccine stocks. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Sunday had asked government officials to explore whether Sputnik V can be procured as used for the inoculation of people between the age group of 18 and 44 years.

Punjab is currently facing shortage of vaccines due to which the vaccination program has slowed down.