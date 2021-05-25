COVID-19 positive ex-West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee who was tested COVID-19 positive is now admitted in the hospital after his oxygen saturation level fluctuated.
After testing COVID-19 positive, the former West Bengal Chief Minister was being treated at home and was stable.
On Tuesday after facing difficulties to breathe, Buddhadeb was admitted in a private hospital in South Kolkata.
A six member doctor team has been set up to keep vigil on Buddhadeb and according to the hospital sources, after a CT scan it was ascertained that the former CM has a lung infection as well.
“He is on BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen, SpO2 is being maintained at 92%. He is conscious, alert, communicating verbally and otherwise. Blood pressure, pulse is stable. CT scan Brain and HRCT thorax has been done on admission. All necessary Blood investigations have been sent,” mentioned the hospital sources.
Notably, Buddhadeb is a COPD patient and last year was admitted with severe breathlessness.
It is pertinent to mention that earlier the doctors including his personal physician had urged that he needs to be hospitalized as treating him at home was not possible.
According to Left Front sources, Left Front leader and politburo member Surjya Kanta Mishra, who is also a doctor, had requested the former Chief Minister to get admitted in the hospital for further treatment.
However, till the time of reporting Buddhadeb was stable and was responding to the treatment.
Meanwhile, Buddhadeb’s wife Mira Bhattacharjee who had also tested positive on May 18 along with Buddhadeb was hospitalized and after being released was hospitalized again after complaining of some complications.
