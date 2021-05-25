COVID-19 positive ex-West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee who was tested COVID-19 positive is now admitted in the hospital after his oxygen saturation level fluctuated.

After testing COVID-19 positive, the former West Bengal Chief Minister was being treated at home and was stable.

On Tuesday after facing difficulties to breathe, Buddhadeb was admitted in a private hospital in South Kolkata.

A six member doctor team has been set up to keep vigil on Buddhadeb and according to the hospital sources, after a CT scan it was ascertained that the former CM has a lung infection as well.