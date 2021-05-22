West Bengal: In less than 24 hours, Bharat Sevashram Sangha withdraws permission of allowing non-vegetarian food on premises for COVID-19 patients

Kolkata: In less than 24 hours, Bharat Sevashram Sangha has withdrawn permission of non-vegetarian food in their premises that is converted into covid centre.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Swami Dilip Maharaj said that Athena Education and Welfare trust who along with the Bharat Sevashram Sangha converted two floors of the Garia in South Kolkata building into covid centre didn’t seek any permission of the Sangha before allowing non-vegetarian food inside the premises.

“The Athena group didn’t take our permission. Today afternoon after I came to know about the development I have stopped ferrying of fish, eggs and meat inside our campus and instead said to provide milk products,” stated Dilip Maharaj.

Notably, breaking the age old tradition of 104 years, non-vegetarian food was seen entering the premises of Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

“The training centre of Garia building has been transformed into covid zone and for the patients’ non-vegetarian foods are allowed. The main motto of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha is to serve people and to cater people the tradition was broken. The saints are not allowed to eat them,” said the sources of Bharat Sevashram Sangha adding that proteins are extremely important for treating the covid patients.