COVID-19: Maharashtra, Kerala account for 72% active cases

In a press conference held by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) revealed that India has 1,36,872 active cases of infection as of February 16. Maharashtra reported more new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours than Kerala, the government said on Tuesday. Over the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 3,365 new confirmed cases of infection while Kerala recorded 2,284 fresh cases. The caseload of two states, namely Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of concern since they account for 72 per cent of active cases. Kerala accounts for 45 per cent of active Covid-19 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 27 per cent, said the government.

In the press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told reporters that all officials involved in the election process in poll-bound states will need to get vaccinated. Citing the Bihar Polls, he said, "saw a rise in [coronavirus] cases in states with elections."