From December 1, the aviation ministry requires all international travellers to submit 14 days' travel history, a negative RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha portal as well as an authenticity declaration for the COVID-19 test report

In view of the new variant of COVID19, the Health Department has been asked to make all necessary arrangements at the Parade Ground for testing of those attending the PM's public rally: Dehradun District Magistrate R. Rajesh Kumar

Uttarakhand | As a precautionary measure, 14 people of the Dehradun district who have recently returned from abroad have been put in home isolation for 14 days. Their samples have been sent for RT-PCR testing. Out of 14, six people returned from South Africa: CMO

4th Foreign Office Consultations between India & Uruguay held on 29 Nov at Montevideo.Response to Covid pandemic & access to vaccines & medicines & mutual recognition of Covid certificates were also discussed : MEA

Lok Nayak Hospital is designated as the dedicated hospital which will treat the patients detected with a new variant of SARS-CoV-2: Delhi Govt

COVID19 | India reports 6,990 new cases, 190 deaths & 10,116 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 1,00,543: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Total Vaccination : 1,23,25,02,767

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a review meeting with States on the Omicron variant of COVID19 today.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar takes stock of measures being taken at Mumbai airport against Omicron variant of coronavirus