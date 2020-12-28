COVID-19 latest updates: With 20,021 new cases, India's coronavirus tally rises to 1,02,07,871

India on Monday has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.83 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. There are 2,77,301 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprise 2.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Maharashtra has reported 60,347 active COVID-19 cases while Kerala has reported 65,344 active cases. Delhi had reported 6,713 active COVID-19 cases, 6,05,685 recoveries and 10,453 fatalities.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,88,18,054 samples have been tested up to December 27 with 7,15,397 samples being tested on Sunday.