COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 56,211 new cases, 271 deaths in last 24 hrs

India saw 56,211 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1,20,95,855, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday morning.

The death toll increased to 1,62,114 with 271 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Meanwhile, the active cases have increased to 5,40,720, which comprise 4.47 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,93,021, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,85,864 samples were tested on Monday. The total number of samples tested until now has reached 24,26,50,025.

Meanwhile, as many as 6,11,13,354 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.