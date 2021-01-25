COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 13,203 new coronavirus cases, 131 deaths

With 13,203 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Monday continued its streak of low single-day cases, increasing the overall tally to 1,06,67,736, the Union Health Ministry said.

For the past 18 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections. Also, the death toll remained below 300-mark for the past 28 days.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that with 131 fresh deaths, the overall death toll in India stood at 1,53,470. As many as 1,03,30,084 people have recuperated, taking the recovery rate to 96.83 per cent.

There are 1,84,182 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which account for 1.73 per cent of its total caseload, according to the ministry data.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that a total of 19,23,37,117 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 24. Of these, 5,70,246 samples were tested on Sunday.

As the countrywide inoculation programme is underway, 16,15,504 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. "India took only 6 days to roll out 1 million vaccine doses," stated the press release by the Health Ministry on Sunday.