West Bengal: After 'Covishield', COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' reaches Kolkata

Kolkata: After Covishield, the first consignment of Covaxin reached West Bengal and was stored safely at the Central Family Medical store in Kolkata’s Bagbazar.

While the sixth round of vaccination is on with Covishield, 23 boxes of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin have reached Kolkata.

According to the West Bengal Health Department, the list of vaccine recipients will be made publicly available later.

“Around 2.5 lakh police personnel are listed for immunisation. Of the 23 boxes, 15 boxes are expected to be for police personnel under the ruling Trinamool Congress government and the remaining for central forces,” sources said.

Notably, Covaxin has so far shown enhanced immune response without any serious side effects in the clinical trials that have been conducted.