COVID-19 latest updates: India records 11,067 new cases, tally rises to 1,08,58,371

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 infections being reported in a day, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 1,55,252 with 94 new fatalities, ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,05,61,608, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.27 per cent, while the COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh—1,41,511—accounting for 1.30 per cent of the total caseload, ministry data stated.

As many as 66,11,561 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to people in the country so far, it added.

According to the ICMR, 20,33,24,655 samples have been tested up to 9 February, with 7,36,903 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The sustained low number of daily cases and rising recoveries have ensured a continuous fall in active cases, the ministry said on Tuesday.