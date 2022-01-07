Britain: No COVID-19 test required for fully vaccinated travelers for entry
Pre-departure tests for vaccinated travelers arriving UK will be eliminated from Friday, while people who test positive using rapid home kits will no longer be required to take PCR tests to confirm the result from January 11.
COVID-19: India reports 1,17,100 fresh cases, 302 deaths in last 24 hours
India reported 1,17,100 fresh COVID cases, 30,836 recoveries, and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours.
New Covid variant detected in France not a threat yet: WHO
The new Covid-19 variant called B.1.640, which was detected by French researchers and is probably of Cameroonian origin, is not "circulating widely at the moment" and has so far been identified in less than 1 per cent of the samples sequenced in France, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
Omicron may be less severe, but not 'mild', warns WHO
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be a less severe disease than the Delta strain, but it does not mean it should be categorized as "mild", World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.
Argentina sees record 109,608 new daily Covid cases
Argentina saw a record number of daily cases of Covid-19, registering 109,608 infections in 24 hours, for a total caseload of 6,025,303, the Health Ministry has said on Thursday.
Italy's daily Covid cases top 200,000 for 1st time
For the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, Italy registered over 200,000 daily cases amid an ongoing resurgence fuelled by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, according to health authorities.
