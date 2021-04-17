COVID-19 in West Bengal: Kolkata Press Club starts vaccination drive for journalists

The vaccines are being given by doctors and health workers of Nil Ratan Sarkar Hospital and are being monitored by the state health department.

Indian Press Council, Editors’ Guild, and Press Club of India have already marked journalists above 45 as frontline workers and demanded vaccination for them from the Union Health Ministry. Kolkata Press Club had also affirmed the demand by the Indian Press Council, Editors’ guild and Press Club of India.

In a statement by the Kolkata Press Club, it is mentioned that such a decision has been taken in keeping with the ongoing poll in West Bengal.