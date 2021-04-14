Journalists should be treated as frontline workers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to vaccinate them on priority

Further, he had also said that if the conditions for opening new vaccination centres are relaxed and vaccination is opened for all, then Delhi Government will be able to vaccinate all citizens of Delhi within 3 months.

Meanwhile, the CM welcomed the decision to cancel CBSE class 10 board exams and postpone class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases, saying it will provide a great relief to students and their parents.

"I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents," Kejriwal tweeted. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel board exams, saying going ahead with it can contribute to large scale spread of coronavirus infections.