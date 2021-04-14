Journalists should be treated as frontline workers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to vaccinate them on priority

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been consistent in urging the Central government to relax the COVID-19 vaccination age criteria. Yet again, the Aam Aadmi Party chief has urged the Centre to provide vaccination but this time for the journalists.
The CM said, "Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and should be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi government is writing to centre in this regard."
A few days back, amid a massive spike in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to relax conditions for opening a new vaccination centre as well as he asked for relaxation in the age limit for vaccination and making it available for all.
Further, he had also said that if the conditions for opening new vaccination centres are relaxed and vaccination is opened for all, then Delhi Government will be able to vaccinate all citizens of Delhi within 3 months.
Meanwhile, the CM welcomed the decision to cancel CBSE class 10 board exams and postpone class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases, saying it will provide a great relief to students and their parents.
"I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents," Kejriwal tweeted. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.
The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.
Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel board exams, saying going ahead with it can contribute to large scale spread of coronavirus infections.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)