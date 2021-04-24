COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: State sets record with 38,055 new cases, 222 deaths

Lucknow: Number of active cases continued to skyrocket in Uttar Pradesh, setting a new single-day highest record of 38,055 coronavirus positive cases and 222 deaths on Saturday.
The new single-day highest spike has taken the number of total active cases to 2,88,144 and fatalities to 10959. Night curfew and 59-hour complete lockdown across the state seems to be making no impact on the second surge of coronavirus.
The medical fraternity feels helpless in saving lives and the number of critical patients flooding hospitals all over the state.
“We are doing our best but the new strain is attacking lungs in such a way that patients are dying within hours. We need more beds with dedicated oxygen supply and ventilators to save the lives of corona infected patients due to lung failure,” admits a leading pulmonologist.
The only positive side of the second wave of coronavirus crisis is that the number of patients defeating covid is increasing every day. As many as 23,231 patients turned negative and were discharged from hospitals across the state on Friday.
The situation in Lucknow continued to be grim with 5461 active cases and 42 deaths on Friday taking the total number of positive cases to 53143 and 1648 fatalities since March when the second wave attacked the city.
Varanasi with 2786 active cases and 10 deaths is second while Kanpur with 2040 infections and 13 deaths is on number third. There are as many as 65 districts in the state where the number of infected patients continued to rise each day.
The ACS Information Navneet Sehgal claimed that the state has received a fresh stock of 18,000 Remdevisir injections and the same has been made available to all hospitals for critical patients.
Sehgal claimed that the state has adequate stock of life-saving drugs and oxygen and those under home isolation can get after showing prescription from a registered doctor.
The state government has setupa separate control room to monitor the demand and supply of medical oxygen in all government and private covid hospitals
