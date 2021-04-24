COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: State sets record with 38,055 new cases, 222 deaths

Lucknow: Number of active cases continued to skyrocket in Uttar Pradesh, setting a new single-day highest record of 38,055 coronavirus positive cases and 222 deaths on Saturday.

The new single-day highest spike has taken the number of total active cases to 2,88,144 and fatalities to 10959. Night curfew and 59-hour complete lockdown across the state seems to be making no impact on the second surge of coronavirus.

The medical fraternity feels helpless in saving lives and the number of critical patients flooding hospitals all over the state.

“We are doing our best but the new strain is attacking lungs in such a way that patients are dying within hours. We need more beds with dedicated oxygen supply and ventilators to save the lives of corona infected patients due to lung failure,” admits a leading pulmonologist.