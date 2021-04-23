Uttar Pradesh: 29-year-old man dies after doctors give double shot of Remdesivir without conducting COVID-19 test

Lucknow: A 29-year-old married man died after doctors at a private hospital in Lucknow allegedly administered him double doses of Remdesivir injections without even conducting the mandatory Covid-19 test.

Ankit Varma, a resident of Sector 18, was running fever since April 17. When his fever did not come down after taking medicines, his brother Rajan Varma got him admitted at a private hospital in Old Lucknow two days later.

Without even asking for RT PCR report or conducting a Covid-19 test, Ankit was rushed to the ICU on the pretext of his low oxygen level. On April 20, doctors asked Rajan to arrange two Remdesivir injections immediately saying that his brother’s condition was deteriorating.

Rajan somehow managed to buy two vials of Remdesivir at the rate of Rs 16,000 each from the black market. Doctors administered both the doses of the life-saving injection without even confirming whether or not the patient was coronavirus positive.

When Rajan confronted the doctor why his Covid-19 test was not done before giving him double dose of the injection, doctors shouted at him that your brother’s test report will be Covid-19 positive had they conducted the test.

A day after Ankit was given a double dose of Remdevisir injection, he fell unconscious and died on Thursday. The hospital charged family members Rs 3.5 lakhs for the deceased’s treatment before handing over the body without Covid-19 cremation protocol.

Hospital authorities have refuted Rajan’s charges saying that Ankit was brought in a critical condition and they tried to do their best by giving him life-saving injections but he died due to respiratory failure.

Ankit has lodged a complaint against the hospital management and doctors with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chowk Police Station for medical negligence and action against the erring doctors.