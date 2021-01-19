COVID-19 in Thane: With 228 new COVID-19 cases in district, tally rises to 2,49,735

Thane: With the addition of 228 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,49,735, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides, two more deaths due to the viral infection were reported in the district on Monday, raising the toll to 6,057, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district at present is 2.43 per cent, he said.

Till now, 2,39,847 patients have recovered from the disease, improving the recovery rate in the district to 96.04 per cent. Currently, there are 3,831 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,875, while the death toll stands at 1,194, an official from the district administration said.