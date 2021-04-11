COVID-19 in Karnataka: Second wave intensifies in state as 10,250 test positive; 7,584, reported in Bengaluru alone

Bengaluru: For the first time this year, the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 10K mark with 10,250 people testing positive Sunday. The bulk of the new cases was from Bengaluru which recorded 7,584 new cases in Bengaluru. The Health Department was quick to point out that the big spike was because more tests were done – from 98,000 on Saturday to 1.32 lakh on Sunday.

The test positivity rate also increased from 7.04% on Saturday to 7.72% Sunday.

Sunday’s numbers were a significant jump from 6,955 new cases recorded Saturday with Bengaluru contributing 4,384.

In a sign that hospital ICU beds are getting full, a 31-year-old man who had tested positive for the virus died early Saturday as he could not get an ICU bed on time. Bengaluru reported 27 deaths Sunday taking the total number of deaths to 4,815.

Elsewhere in the state, Kalaburagi reported 291 cases, Bidar 290, Mysuru 277, Hassan 170, Tumakuru 150, Dharwad 150, and Dakshina Kannada 133.