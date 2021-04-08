COVID-19 in Karnataka: 'Night Corona Curfew' imposed in Bengaluru, 6 other cities from April 10 to April 20

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday announced "night corona curfew" between 10 pm to 5 am in seven district centres of the state along with Manipal, from April 10 to 20, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. "Night corona curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day, from April 10 to 20, will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities.

It will be applicable in district centres," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of various states on the COVID situation, he said essential services will be allowed.

"Vaccination drives will be conducted from April 11- Jyotiba Phule's birthday till April 14- Ambedkar's birthday," he added.

Appealing to people of the state, especially those from places where the curfew has been imposed for cooperation, the Chief Minister said "as corona is spreading, we have taken this measure to control it.We are not imposing any lockdown." People should not give room for such an action (lockdown) and should wear masks, maintain social distancing, and not gather at a place, he said.