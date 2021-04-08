COVID-19 in Bengaluru: Municipal corporation announces strategy to handle surge election booth level

Despite a significant rise in the COVID-19 cases in the city of Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Thursday insisted that it is ready to tackle the rising numbers. State health and Medical Education minister Dr K Sudhakar, who held a meeting with the city's municipal body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and district chiefs of Bengaluru Urban and Rural and other officials, announced a strategy to handle the surge at the election booth level.

During the meeting, he said, "We have more than 1.20 crore people (in Bengaluru). The density is too huge. That is why we have a different strategy to contain the pandemic in Bengaluru. So, we are establishing over 8,500 booth-level task force committees."

He said the booth-level task force committees would be formed with healthcare workers, education and revenue officers, police and BBMP - and also NGOs and welfare committees to ensure people's participation.

He also said that the BBMP had been instructed to carry out 20 RT-PCR tests for each positive case reported. "More than 95 per cent of all our tests have been RT PCR," the minister said.