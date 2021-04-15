COVID-19 in Gujarat: Govt postpones Class 10, 12 board examinations; students of class 1 to 9 and 11 to be mass promoted

Owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the government of Gujarat has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 board examinations which were scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25.
Besides, the government has also decided to mass promote students of std 1 to and 9 and in college section students of class 11.
The new dates of the board exams of class 10 and 12 will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15.
On April 11, the Gujarat government had announced closure of offline classes in all government and private colleges in the state till April 30. The government a week back had also shut school for students of classes 1 to 9 for an indefinite period.
The Gujarat government last week imposed restrictions on people's movement during night in 20 cities of the state, including Surat. In a notification issued on Saturday night, Surat Collector Dhaval Patel extended the curfew to rural parts of the district from Sunday till April 31.
The curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am, as per the notification. Surat is the first district in Gujarat where the night curfew has been imposed in both urban and rural areas.
Meanwhile, India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
A total of 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 3, 2020 the data updated at 8 am showed.
With over 1 lakh infections per day for the ninth consecutive day, India has added 13,88,515 cases in nine days. Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 14,71,877, comprising 10.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31 per cent.
