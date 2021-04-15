COVID-19 in Gujarat: Govt postpones Class 10, 12 board examinations; students of class 1 to 9 and 11 to be mass promoted

The Gujarat government last week imposed restrictions on people's movement during night in 20 cities of the state, including Surat. In a notification issued on Saturday night, Surat Collector Dhaval Patel extended the curfew to rural parts of the district from Sunday till April 31.

The curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am, as per the notification. Surat is the first district in Gujarat where the night curfew has been imposed in both urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 3, 2020 the data updated at 8 am showed.

With over 1 lakh infections per day for the ninth consecutive day, India has added 13,88,515 cases in nine days. Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 14,71,877, comprising 10.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31 per cent.