COVID-19: Haryana revises guest limit for weddings; check out the same for Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Rohtak, Panipat, Hisar and other districts

In the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government has revised guest limit for weddings in the state.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan revised the guest limits for weddings. Both the states capped the guest limit at 100. Now, after these two states, Haryana has taken a similar decision to arrest the spread of the disease.

Here is the guest limit for weddings in different districts across Haryana:

Indoor Weddings

A gathering of 50 people allowed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Rohtak, Panipat and Hisar districts.

In other districts, a gathering of 100 people will be allowed.

Outdoor Weddings

100 people can gather in Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Rohtak, Panipat and Hisar districts.

While 200 people will be allowed in other districts.

The guidelines will be effective from November 26 as informed by the Haryana CM.