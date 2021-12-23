COVID-19: Gujarat, Delhi Chief Ministers hold review meeting amid rising Omicron cases

New Delhi/ Ahmedabad:

As India has recorded more than 236 cases of Omicron variant so far, Chief minister and officials of Gujrat, Delhi are reviewing the COVID-19 situation and preparations in their states.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a high-level meeting as Delhi reported 64 Omicron cases (as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and reviewed strength of home isolation management for COVID19 patients.

Gujarat Chief minster Bhupendra M Patel chaired a high-level meeting & reviewed the current COVID19 situation in the state. He said that about 70,000 tests are done on daily basis. 85% of the eligible population has received two doses of vaccine & 95% has received the first dose in the state.

Amid the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at 6.30 pm to review the pandemic situation in the country on Thursday.

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:34 PM IST