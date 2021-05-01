Watch video: First consignment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia arrive in Hyderabad

In a latest development in the Sputnik V vaccines, the first consignment of vaccine doses today arrived in Hyderabad from Russia. Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and touted as the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, it is also the third jab to get emergency use approval in India.

While no official details have been received as to how many doses have arrived, news agency ANI cited diplomatic sources to say that India expects to receive 150,000 to 200,000 ready-made vaccines to be available very quickly in the early part of May. Reportedly, another 3 million doses are expected by the end of the month.

Around June, India is expected to receive 5 millions of doses. In April, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev had confirmed that the first batch would arrive on May 1 and said that he expected over 50 million doses of the vaccine to be manufactured in India over the next few months. Earlier reports had indicated that five pharmaceutical companies in India have been roped in to produce a projected 850 million doses annually.