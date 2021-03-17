COVID-19: Delhi records more than 500 cases in a day, highest since January 1

For the first time since January, Delhi today reported more than 500 cases in a single day creating a cause of concern in the unin territory. Besides, Delhi many other states are reporting a huge spike in cases as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hinted towards a second wave in the country during a meeting with Chief Ministers of the states today.
In the last 24 hours, the number of new cases in the capital stood at 536, taking the total to over 6.45 lakh. According to government bulletin, a day ago, the number of active cases - the difference between those infected and those who have recovered - rose to 2,702 from 2,488.
During the meeting held today earlier in the day amid a huge surge in the cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We need to soon stop the emerging second peak of corona," he said in a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, urging them to increase testing and strictly monitor mask-wearing. "We need to take quick, decisive steps."
He also said quick action was needed to contain the surge, as the country's infections tally hit 1.14 crore, the third behind the United States and Brazil.
"In recent weeks, some 70 districts have witnessed a more than 150 per cent increase in the number of cases and if we do not stop the pandemic right now, it could lead to a nationwide outbreak," he said.
Meanwhile, in India around 28,000 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, nearly 62 per cent of infections in the past 24 hours and 46 per cent of the deaths were reported by Maharashtra, which has ordered a lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month.