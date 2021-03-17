Delhi: Kejriwal to lead AAP protest at Jantar Mantar against bill on LG powers

"The Delhi government's growing popularity across the country appears to have become a thorn in the central government's eye," Rai said.

He claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre has conspired to limit an elected government's powers, and is attempting to overturn the judgement of a constitution bench of the Supreme Court -- all of it to restrict the powers of the Delhi government and to stifle its growth.

"Now every decision will be implemented at the mercy of the LG. Thus, the party has decided to protest against the central government's decision to introduce a bill that renders an elected government powerless. All MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party, all ministers, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present at Jantar Mantar on 17 March from 2 PM onwards to register their protest against an undemocratic decision being taken by the BJP-ruled Central government," said Rai.

Earlier on Wednesday, AAP MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament's premises against the Bill for the second day in a row.