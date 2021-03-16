'Karma': Twitterati remind Kejriwal of stand on Art 370 as Centre moves Bill to curtail elected govt's power in Delhi

The Centre on Monday, March 15, introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha.

The Bill, introduced by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy, aims to curtail powers of the elected Delhi government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which rules Delhi has furiously opposed the bill. They have called it undemocratic and have accused BJP of destroying the federal structure. In a statement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that that the BJP is trying to govern Delhi by gaining entry through the backdoor after losing the assembly elections and the recently held MCD bypolls.