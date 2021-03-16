'Karma': Twitterati remind Kejriwal of stand on Art 370 as Centre moves Bill to curtail elected govt's power in Delhi

The Centre on Monday, March 15, introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha.
The Bill, introduced by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy, aims to curtail powers of the elected Delhi government.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which rules Delhi has furiously opposed the bill. They have called it undemocratic and have accused BJP of destroying the federal structure. In a statement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that that the BJP is trying to govern Delhi by gaining entry through the backdoor after losing the assembly elections and the recently held MCD bypolls.
However, taking note of Kejriwal's opposition of the bill, opposition leaders and the activists are calling him a hypocrite. People are criticising Kejriwal for disapproving of this bill while he had publicly supported the abrogation of the Article 370 in Kashmir. When Article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir converting the state into a Union Teritory, Kejriwal has tweeted, "We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state."
Here's how the leaders and activists are reacting to Kejriwal's stand:
As per the earlier Act, the Legislative Assembly of Delhi has the power to make laws in all matters except public order, police and land. This had come into force after Delhi was turned into a Union Territory with Legislative Assembly. Rest of the powers were with the Centre, which ruled through the Lieutenant Governor.
However, the newly introduced bill makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before undertaking any executive action, and gives discretionary powers to the LG even in matters where the Legislative Assembly of Delhi is empowered to make laws.
It also gives power to the LG to make rules in matters which falls outside the purview of the Legislative Assembly. All executive action will be expressed to be taken in the name of the Lieutenant Governor. The bill is being promoted as an effort to promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive.
The bill reads, "When a bill has been passed by the legislative assembly, it shall be presented to the lieutenant governor and the lieutenant governor shall declare either that he assents to the bill or that he withholds assent therefrom or that he reserves the bill for the consideration of the president..."
Opposition party - AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) has furiously opposed the bill. They have called it undemocratic and have accused BJP of destroying the federal structure. In a statement issued by the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that that the BJP is trying to govern Delhi by gaining entry through the backdoor after losing the assembly elections and the recently held MCD bypolls.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)