'Unconstitutional, anti-democracy': Kejriwal condemns Centre's Bill to define powers of LG, elected Delhi govt

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the Centre's "anti-democracy move" as the BJP government was set to introduce a bill to define the powers of Lieutenant Governor.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was approved by the Union Cabinet last month and is slated to be moved by Home Minister Amit Shah to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has opposed the move. Commenting on the bill, Kejriwal on Monday tweeted, "After being rejected by ppl of Del (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected govt thro a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional n anti-democracy move."