COVID-19: Covaxin production to increase 10 times by September, says Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for medical oxygen in the country has gone through the roof. While the Railways has decided to run 'Oxygen Express' trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country, the Home Ministry has banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in nine specified industries.

He also said the number of beds for COVID-19 patients will be enhanced by setting up temporary hospitals and dedicating wards at hospitals under Union ministries.

The Government of India has provided 1,121 ventilators to Maharashtra, 1,700 to Uttar Pradesh, 1,500 to Jharkhand, 1,600 to Gujarat, 152 to Madhya Pradesh and and 230 to Chhattisgarh, Vardhan said.

Listing the measures being taken to strengthen the COVID-19 inoculaton drive across the country, he tweeted, "COVID-19 vaccine supplies to small states being replenished every seven days and every four days for big states. Steps taken to quickly enhance basket of vaccines available. Production of Covaxin to increase 10 times by September 2021."