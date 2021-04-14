COVID-19: Job of states to provide vaccine at centers with meticulous planning, says Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination controversies in the country, there have been debates happening between various state governments against the Centre. "Is there a shortage of vaccines or is ample stock available and if it is then why are the states complaining?", these are the kind of questions being raised. Union Minister hearsh Vardhan has an answer to it as he has said that, "There is no shortage of vaccines and Government of India gives vaccines to every state."

He went on to suggest that "It is the job of states to provide vaccine doses at the vaccination centres in a time bound manner with meticulous planning."

On the other hand, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 11 crore. Cumulatively, 11,11,79,578 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,53,488 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

Eight states -- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala account for 60.16 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

As on day 88 of the vaccination drive on Tuesday, 26,46,528 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 22,58,910 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 44,643 sessions for the first dose and 3,87,618 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India's daily new cases continue to rise and a record 1,84,372 fresh coronavirus cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases. India's total number of active cases has increased to 13,65,704 and now comprises 9.84 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 1,01,006 cases has been recorded in the total number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.