'Covid-19 compliant robbery': Three men sanitise hands before pulling gun, flee with jewellery worth lakhs in UP's Aligarh

In a daylight robbery that was caught on tape, three armed men barged into a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, sanitised their hands before pulling guns on the jeweller.

The three robbers escaped with jewellery and cash worth Rs 35 lakh, police said.

The incident took place shortly after 1 pm on Friday, when three armed youths wearing masks entered 'Sunder Jewellers' near Sarasol Crossing in Bannadevi area. The CCTV footage shows three men being offered sanitizers by the shopkeeper. They santitise their hands before pulling their guns and looting the jewellery and cash.

