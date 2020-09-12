'Covid-19 compliant robbery': Three men sanitise hands before pulling gun, flee with jewellery worth lakhs in UP's Aligarh

In a daylight robbery that was caught on tape, three armed men barged into a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, sanitised their hands before pulling guns on the jeweller.
The three robbers escaped with jewellery and cash worth Rs 35 lakh, police said.
The incident took place shortly after 1 pm on Friday, when three armed youths wearing masks entered 'Sunder Jewellers' near Sarasol Crossing in Bannadevi area. The CCTV footage shows three men being offered sanitizers by the shopkeeper. They santitise their hands before pulling their guns and looting the jewellery and cash.
Watch the dramatic video here:
Twitter users were amused with the viral video with some of them praising the robbers for following COVID-19 protocol.
Update on police action
Aligarh Range IG Piyush Mordia said on Saturday that strict action will be taken against criminals.
"Multiple teams formed. Loot was worth around Rs 35 Lakhs. FIR registered probe on. SHO of the area suspended as the incident took place there and 3 criminals travelled on one bike," he said.
Earlier on Friday, SSP Muniraj G told reporters that a special team had been constituted, including two officers of the rank of SP and a manhunt had been launched to catch hold of those involved in the act.
The SSP added that CCTV footage had captured the entire crime and police were hopeful of nabbing the criminals shortly.
He said jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash was looted by the three robbers.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)