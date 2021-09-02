COVID-19: Biological E gets approval for phase 2-3 trials on kids for its Corbevax vaccine

New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct Phase 2 & 3 clinical trials for its anti-Covid shots called Corbevax on children between five and 18 years of age with certain conditions. The trial will be conducted at ten locations.

The permission has been given to Biological E after the recommendation from the subject expert committee. Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has already received emergency use authorisation (EUA) to inoculate children in the age group of 12-18. It is expected to be administered from the first week of October.

The trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine for phases 2 and 3 for children are under way, and its result is expected in September. The government has made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to Biological E for 30 crore vaccines.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:10 PM IST