Covid-19: Assam bans entry of unvaccinated people in public places from tomorrow

As the Covid-19 cases spike across India, the Centre and the state governments are imposing Covid curbs and restrictions and also appealing to people to get vaccinated as early as possible against the deadly virus.

In the latest announcement made by Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa in a move to crackdown on Covid-19 numbers in the state ordered that the unvaccinated people will not be in public places starting Sunday.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state, yet, but said masks and proof of double dose of vaccination would be a must for entering public spaces like courts, hotels, and markets, among other places.

“Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets etc. from tomorrow. There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must,” said Sarma.

On January 7, the Assam government had announced curbs in view of the third COVID wave in the state and imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, Assam has administered as many as 3,97,36,753 doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far, according to statistics provided by the National Health Mission (NHM).

The state logged 2,348 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 890 fewer than the previous day, taking the overall caseload to 6,40,636. The state's positivity rate on Friday was at 7.80 per cent.

The COVID-related fatalities in the state have reached 6,197 as five more people succumbed to the deadly virus, pushing the death rate to 0.97 per cent.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 06:26 PM IST