Covid-19: As cases spike, UP govt makes face masks mandatory in public places in THESE districts; see list here

As the state is witnessing a spike in Covid cases, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to make wearing masks in public once again mandatory.

As per the announcement made by the government on Monday, wearing face masks in public places has been made mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow.

This comes as Uttar Pradesh Monday reported a 141 per cent spike in numbers, with 540 cases in the past one week.

The government in its advisory said that there is an increase in the number of cases in the bordering states and its impact is more in NCR districts, following which the restrictions are imposed.

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday put all the National Capital Region (NCR) districts on alert mode.

The GautamBuddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh reported 65 fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. At present, the district has 332 active cases and the positivity rate has increased to about 15%, with nearly 1,000 tests being conducted daily.

Covid 19 cases in India surged again this week with a 35 per cent increase seen in the last one week. Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have seen the most number of cases.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,183 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Monday which is an 89.8 per cent jump from yesterday's case count of 1,150. On Monday, India also recorded 214 deaths in 24 hours.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 02:32 PM IST