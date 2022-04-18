Navi Mumbai: Panvel civic body to organise special COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 12 to 18 years

The Panvel Municipal Corporation will carry out a special vaccination drive for children between 12 and 14 years and 15 to 18 years of age group in villages. The civic body has prepared the schedule of vaccination in villages.

From Monday to Saturday, the civic body will carry out vaccination drives in different villages as per need and requirement.

On Monday, villages to be covered are Takka, Pendhar, Bhoirpada, Khanda Gaon, Beed/ Adivali and Jui Gao. Similarly, other villages will be covered in the rest of the days of the week.

The PMC allowed the precautionary dose following a decision by the central government from April 10. Citizens who have taken both doses and completed 39 weeks or 273 days can take the precautionary dose.

There is no need for fresh registration for the precautionary dose. The beneficiary will have to pay Rs 225 plus GST and Rs 150 service charge for the precautionary dose

ALSO READ Panvel: PMC starts online registration of unorganised workers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:25 AM IST