Panvel: PMC starts online registration of unorganised workers

As part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav of India’s Independence, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) started an online registration program for unorganized or unregistered workers on April 12, 2022 at Ambedkar Bhavan, Labour Naka, Kalamboli. E-Shram online registration of Naka workers was also conducted during this time in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake.

Around 125 workers were registered in Kalamboli in one day. According to a senior civic official, in the next few days, all the unorganized or unregistered workers will be registered in Kalamboli, Kamothe, Kharghar and Panvel wards.

Registered unorganized workers will get the benefit of social security and welfare schemes of the government through the Labour commissioner. In case of accidental death or disability after E-Shram registration, an insurance of Rs 2 lakh and in case of partial disability, insurance of Rs 1 lakh will be provided.

The Central Government passed the Unorganized Workers Social Security Act 2008 on 31st December 2008 for the purpose of providing social security to unorganized workers. Under this, the Central Government has decided to create a database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) for the purpose of providing social security to unorganized workers. Accordingly, the Central Government e-labour portal for registration of unorganized workers has been launched on 26 August 2021.

Self-employment, domestic workers, unpaid wage workers, fruit and vegetable sellers, and newspaper vendors, among others will benefit from the scheme.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:38 AM IST