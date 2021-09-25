Covid-19: Another milestone for India as 85 crore vaccine doses administered

Mumbai: India on Saturday reached another milestone by administrating 85 crore Covid jabs under the Covid-19 vaccination drive across all state and Union Territories (UTs), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

According to the data, more than 71.04 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 24, taking the total number of jabs to over 84.89 crore. On the 252nd day of the vaccination drive against Covid-19, 40.73 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 30.30 lakh their second dose.

Under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive, the Union government has said that it is distributing the vaccination across all states and UTs for free of cost so that the people could be given vaccinations without any hesitation. The center will procure and supply 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the developers in the country to all the states and UTs, the the government official said.

Notably, Covishiled, India's indigenous vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) is getting recognition from other countries as well which inturn is a great achievement for the Indian government, the vaccine developers and the people as will be allowed to travel in the future.

In its recent travel advisory, the UK government removed India from the red list and recognized the use of AstraZeneca Covishiled for the people flying into the UK. Meanwhile, Italy became another European nation to recognize Covishield and gave Indian vaccine cardholders a "Green Pass" in the country, the Indian embassy in Italy informed.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 04:55 PM IST