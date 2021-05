COVID-19: Amid lockdown, Indian Railways announces cancellation of more trains; Check full list here

Due to the lockdown announced in many states in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Indian Railways North Western railway zone has suspended 10 more special trains. An official from the Northern Railway said that due to low passenger load, 10 special train services were cancelled. The cancelled train services are- Jodhpur – Indore special train, the Jodhpur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla special train, the Jodhpur – Bilada special train, the Jodhpur – Barmer special train as well as the Sriganga nagar – Ambala special train. These train services will remain cancelled from 19 May 2021 until further orders.

Apart from these cancellations, the number of trips of four trains has been reduced as well. From May 19, the special train running between Ajmer and Amritsar will now only operate on Wednesday, instead of two days a week, till further orders.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, the Western Railways has cancelled several train services due to the cyclonic stormfrom May 17 onwards. Here's a look:

Train Number 09115 Dadar – Bhuj

Train Number 09455 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj

Train Number 02971 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus

Train Number 02972 Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus

Train Number 02945 Mumbai Central – Okha

Train Number 01465 Somnath – Jabalpur

Train Number 04322 Bhuj – Bareily

Train Number 02755 Rajkot – Secunderbad

Train Number 02756 Secunderbad – Rajkot

Train Number 09456 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus

Train Number 09004 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus

Train Number 09116 Bhuj – Dadar

Train Number 04321 Bareily – Bhuj

Train Number 01466 Jabalpur – Somnath

Train Number 04678 Mata Vaishno Devi – Hapa

Train Number 01192 Pune – Bhuj

Train Number 09238 Rewa – Rajkot

Train Number 09240 Bilaspur – Hapa

Train Number 09572 Bhavnagar – Surendra nagar

Train Number 09513 Rajkot – Veraval

Train Number 09503 Surendra nagar – Bhavnagar

Train Number 09514 Veraval – Rajkot