Cyclone Tauktae intensifies: Mumbai Monorail suspended, local trains services disrupted between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli

On Monday, gusty winds and rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae passed through the city while heading towards Gujarat.

As a precautionary measure, the monorail services in the city were suspended for the day, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said. A tweet on Mumbai Monorail's official Twitter handle said: "As a precautionary measure against the tropical cyclone Tauktae, Mumbai Monorail has suspended all the operations for a day. This was a prompt decision taken for the safety of the commuters. We regret any inconvenience caused."