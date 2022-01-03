COVID-19: 96 including medicos, doctors from NMCH test positive in Patna

96 doctors and medical students at Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) have tested COVID-19 positive.

On December 28, many doctors attending the 96th National Convention of IMA in Patna tested positive. The function was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

COVID-19 continued to gallop across Bihar on Sunday as 352 fresh cases, 71 more than the previous day's figure, were reported while Patna remained the worst affected district, with 17 doctors among the 142 who tested positive.

According to the health department, active cases have shot past the four-digit mark and reached 1074.

On Saturday and Friday, Bihar had registered 281 and 158 fresh cases respectively. However, no fatality due to the disease has been reported in the last four days and the death toll remained unchanged at 12,096.

Earlier, on Saturday two doctors of AIIMS, Patna had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the IMA, Bihar was among the states reporting the highest number of doctors' deaths during the second wave earlier this year.

Other than Patna, the fresh surge has badly hit Gaya, an important Hindu and Buddhist pilgrimage centre, which accounted for 110 of the fresh cases.

Patna (544) and Gaya (277) together also account for about 80 per cent of the state's total active caseload.

Of the 7,27,529 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state till date, 7,14,358 have recovered. Altogether 6.12 crore samples have been tested so far, including 95,785 in the last 24 hours.

The state has so far accounted for one confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:09 AM IST