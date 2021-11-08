Covaxin's approval for children aged 2-18 yrs still under evaluation, likely to take time for DCGI approval: Reports

The data for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children is under evaluation, the process will take some more time for final approval from DCGI, sources said.

The final approval for Covaxin for children aged between 2-18 years is under expert opinion and evaluation, news agency ANI reported on Thursday quoting government sources.

Earlier on Tuesday, official sources had said that the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has given a recommendation to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the use of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the beneficiaries aged between 2-18 years.

Reportedly, a Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) official has confirmed the development, adding final approval is still awaited.

Bharat Biotech in an official statement had said they are waiting for further approvals from drug regulators. This is one of the first worldwide approval for Covid-19 vaccines for the age group of beneficiaries belonging to 2-18 years.

