Corruption, drugs, insurgents: Manipur CM N Biren Singh lists 3 'primary duties' after taking oath for second term

N Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal, for the second term, on Monday.

Singh was unanimously elected as leader of the legislature party of the BJP in a meeting held on Sunday, which was attended by the party's central observers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju.

Meanwhile, after taking oath, the Manipur CM said the first "primary duty" of his government's is to make the state corruption-free. "I would work day and night to wash out corruption from the state," he said.

N Biren Singh said the second "primary duty" is to "wash out any kind of drug-related matter from the state".

"Thirdly, I will try to see that all the insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and there are dialogues," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, BJP retained power in the state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:49 PM IST