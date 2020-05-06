Coronavirus updates from India and the world: US COVID-19 deaths rise by 2,333 in 24 hours

One new COVID19 positive case, 1 death reported in Odisha
One new COVID19 positive case & 1 death reported in Odisha today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now at 177, of which 115 are active cases while 60 patients have recovered. Death toll is at 2: State Health Department
United States coronavirus deaths rise by 2,333 in 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins tracker
Non-essential activities banned in parts of Odisha from 7pm to 7am till May 17
The movement of all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack will remain strictly prohibited from 7 pm to 7 am till May 17, said Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar. "Movement for all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am till May 17," said Sarangi.
PM Modi, Portuguese counterpart agree to work together during COVID-19 crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had an "extensive" discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa during which the two leaders agreed to continue to support each other especially in ensuring supplies of the medical products during the crisis.