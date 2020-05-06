India

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: US COVID-19 deaths rise by 2,333 in 24 hours

A record number of new cases on Tuesday pushed the nationwide COVID-19 tally closer to the 50,000-mark and the death toll crossed 1,600 with over 200 more fatalities, even as Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said "fighting coronavirus is no rocket science" and the nation may remember the pandemic as a "blessing in disguise" if people imbibe good hygiene practices.

One new COVID19 positive case, 1 death reported in Odisha

One new COVID19 positive case & 1 death reported in Odisha today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now at 177, of which 115 are active cases while 60 patients have recovered. Death toll is at 2: State Health Department

United States coronavirus deaths rise by 2,333 in 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins tracker

Non-essential activities banned in parts of Odisha from 7pm to 7am till May 17

The movement of all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack will remain strictly prohibited from 7 pm to 7 am till May 17, said Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar. "Movement for all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am till May 17," said Sarangi.

PM Modi, Portuguese counterpart agree to work together during COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had an "extensive" discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa during which the two leaders agreed to continue to support each other especially in ensuring supplies of the medical products during the crisis.

