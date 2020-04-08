Coronavirus updates from India and the world: In last 24 hours US reports close to 2000 deaths

In last 24 hours US reports close to 2000 deaths linked to COVID-19
The United States had a gloomy day on Tuesday as it reported a record daily figure of 1,939 deaths bringing up the total toll of COVID-19 positive deaths to 12,844, which is fast closing on tolls in the other worst-hit countries such as Italy and Spain. Italy so far has reported 17,127 deaths and Spain stands second in overall death toll with 14,045 deaths. In the United States, New York City remains the hotspot with 731 deaths new deaths on Tuesday. The city so far has reported 5,489 deaths. New York City has seen the largest number of cases and deaths within the state, with 74,601 cases.
France Registers Total of Over 10,000 Deaths
France has registered more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the epidemic, the head of the national public health service Jerome Salomon said on Tuesday. On Monday, French authorities reported 8,911 fatalities.
Italy counts 135,586 COVID-19 cases
Italy registered 135,586 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 17,127 fatalities, according to fresh figures from the Civil Protection Department managing the COVID-19 emergency. Of these, the new active infections registered against Monday were 880, which brought to total 94,067 infections nationwide. Recoveries kept rising, with a relevant number of 1,555 more people cured compared to the previous day, reaching 24,392 in total, reported Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.
