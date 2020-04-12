Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of positive cases in India rises to 8356

Total number of positive cases in India rises to 8356
34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in last 24 hours; India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
COVID-19 death toll jumps to 9,875 in UK
The death toll of those hospitalized in Britain who tested positive for the novel coronavirus reached 9,875 as of Friday afternoon, marking a daily increase of 917, the Department of Health and Social Care said. As of Saturday morning, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Britain hit 78,991, said the department, Xinhua news agency reported.
Students of all public, private schools from Class 1 to 9 to get promoted in Telangana: KCR
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that students from Class 1 to 9 of all public and private schools in the state will be promoted to the next class. "The parents of students from class 1-9 need not worry about their exams. Today Cabinet has decided that all the students from Classes 1 to 9 of both public and private schools will be promoted to the next class," Rao said while addressing the media after a state Cabinet meeting on Saturday.
