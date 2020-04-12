India

Updated on
LIVE

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of positive cases in India rises to 8356

By FPJ Web Desk

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 242 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 7,529 on Saturday, an increase of 768 cases in 24 hours since Friday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,634, as many as 652 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of positive cases in India rises to 8356
Photo Credit: ANI

Total number of positive cases in India rises to 8356

34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in last 24 hours; India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

COVID-19 death toll jumps to 9,875 in UK

The death toll of those hospitalized in Britain who tested positive for the novel coronavirus reached 9,875 as of Friday afternoon, marking a daily increase of 917, the Department of Health and Social Care said. As of Saturday morning, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Britain hit 78,991, said the department, Xinhua news agency reported.

Students of all public, private schools from Class 1 to 9 to get promoted in Telangana: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that students from Class 1 to 9 of all public and private schools in the state will be promoted to the next class. "The parents of students from class 1-9 need not worry about their exams. Today Cabinet has decided that all the students from Classes 1 to 9 of both public and private schools will be promoted to the next class," Rao said while addressing the media after a state Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in