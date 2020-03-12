Coronavirus Update: Planning a vacation? Here's a list of famous travel destinations who suspended tourist visas

Scores of international travellers are stranded at airports after the countries tightened restrictions amid the coronavirus scare.

The virus has confirmed in 121 countries and major airports are putting restrictions in place to avoid the spread of the virus. So far 4,600 people have succumbed to the virus and over 1,20,000 have been infected globally.

Earlier, on March 3, the Government of India released a fresh advisory that negates all its predecessors.

According to this visas from several other states -- Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China -- are now suspended. While diplomats and other officials are exempted from the same, they will have to undergo medical screening. Alongside, passengers arriving from several COVID-19 affected countries must undergo screening upon arrival.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has listed countries where government has put restrictions in place.

So in case you were planning a vacation, here are the famous travel destinations who has suspended tourist visas in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Nepal

Nepal has now suspended its visa on arrivals for eight nations including Spain, france, Germany, China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Nepal's immigration department said that the citizens of the aforementioned nations , however, can obtain visas beforehand from the Nepali missions abroad. These applicants and nationals from the above mentioned countries are required to submit a certificate stating that they have tested negative along with their visa applications. These certificates should be procured within seven days prior to their arrival in Nepal.

The immigration department said that these travellers are recommended to use the Tribhuwan International airport,, Kathamndu which is the only entry and exit point open for arrival and departure in Nepal. Other point of entry and exit in Nepal are suspended till further notice.

Thailand

Thailand has cancelled visa on arrivals for 19 countries and visa exemption for three countries to prevent the spread of the virus. These 18 countries are; Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.

Additionaly, visa exemption has been cancelled for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong. The arrivals from these will have to apply for visas a Thai embassy and submit a medical certificate stating they have tested negative.

Mauritius

Mauritus government has announced that any person who has travelled to South korea or Italy will not be permitted to clear the immigration procedure and enter Mauritius. And any person showing symptons will be placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

Seychelles

While there are no cases reported in Seychelles, a preventive measure has been put in place to contain the spread of the virus. The government has announced that nobody except the returing residents will be allowed to travel between Seychelles and other countries.

Moreover, no boats will be allowed to enter the waters if any passengers on the ship has been to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran in the last two weeks.

Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government has suspended visas on arrival for all foreign tourists until further notice.

The decision came a day after the first case of the virus was detected.

Sri Lanka had earlier suspended visas for Chinese travellers and subsequently banned visas on other countries as well.

Vietnam

Vietnam has temporarily put restriction on citizens of Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Normay, Spain, Sweden and the UK amid the outbreak. Citizens of these eight countries will have to apply for a visa so as to enter Vietnam.

Earlier, Vietnam had temporarily suspended the visa-free regime for Italy and South Korea.

Bhutan

Bhutan has imposed a two-week ban on all incoming tourists after it confirmed its first case. Earlier, a 76-year-old tourist who travelled from neighbouring India was reported to be the first case of the virus in Bhutan.

While we do understand the urge to travel during vacations, we suggest that one should not travel until the coronavirus cases subside.