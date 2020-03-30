Coronavirus Update: Kerala CM allows sale of alcohol if individual has prescription after 5 with 'withdrawal symptoms' commit suicide

With suicide cases being reported from various parts of the state after liquor sales were stopped here following the 21-day nationwide lockdown was enforced, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from doctors.

Moreover, Kerala government has also asked Excise Department to provide free treatment and admit people with withdrawal symptoms to de-addiction centers.

Additionally, CM had said that the government is also considering option of online sale of liquor as the sudden unavailability of alcohol may lead to social problems.

However, the medical experts do not quite approve this decision. Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that scientific treatment should be given to those who have alcohol withdrawal symptoms. "Writing a liquor prescription can result in the cancellation of the right to treatment. We have brought it to the notice of Kerala Chief Minister," Kerala Chapter of Indian Medical Association.

"It can be treated at home or in hospitals with medicines. It is not scientifically acceptable to offer alcohol to them. Doctors have no legal obligation to provide a prescription for alcohol," IMA added.